URBANA — An Urbana teen who was seriously injured in a 2018 shooting has been sentenced to a year of probation for possessing a gun that he said he carried for protection.
The 17-year-old Urbana youth had pleaded guilty in late September to aggravated unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on March 30, he was armed inside a home on Fletcher Street.
Outside, police were investigating the shooting of his friend who lived there, Troy Carter, 16.
Carter was shot in the abdomen during what State’s Attorney Julia Rietz earlier said was a drug transaction.
Rietz said because Carter had been shot, police did a pat-down search of the other teen inside Carter’s home and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his waistband. He admitted to police he carried it for protection.
The teen’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, and Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman both agreed with a probation officer that the youth be sentenced to probation because he has had no difficulties with police since his arrest in March and was following the rules of his parents.
“Obviously, this is a very serious offense and (the minor) understands probably better than most the problems with gun violence in our community,” Judge Tom Difanis said Tuesday.
Carter, meantime, was charged about two weeks after being shot with first-degree murder in the April 11 fatal shooting of Tearius Pettis, 15, in the 1300 block of South Philo Road, Urbana. He’s awaiting trial on the adult charges.
Although Tearius Pettis was never charged, Urbana police believe he may have been involved in the 2018 shooting of the 17-year-old friend of Carter’s and that Carter may have shot Pettis in April as a result of an ongoing feud.