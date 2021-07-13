URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old arrested last week in connection with a Fourth of July shooting has had an additional charge lodged against him.
Teigan J. Hunt, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with the shootings of two girls in Rantoul earlier this month.
After Hunt’s arrest, Urbana police spoke with him about a holdup that occurred a month ago in that city, which led to him being charged Monday with armed robbery.
An Urbana police report said a 17-year-old male told police Hunt had invited him to his home June 11 to play video games. After the victim’s grandmother dropped him off at Hunt’s apartment in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove, the two headed inside.
The victim said in the hallway of the apartment complex, Hunt allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, put it in the victim’s side, then at his head, and demanded all his money.
Hunt then allegedly took $30 from the victim’s pocket and removed his belt.
The victim told police he ran with Hunt chasing him but said Hunt did not pursue him outside. The victim called his grandmother to pick him up, then called the police. He identified Hunt through a booking photo, as did his grandmother.
Hunt, already charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, was also charged Monday with armed robbery for the incident in Urbana. Both those crimes are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Hunt is being held on a total of $2 million in both cases.
He is due back in court Aug. 17.