URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old who allegedly stole a car Thursday afternoon from the Urbana High School parking lot has been criminally charged.
An Urbana police report said Craig Brown, 18, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Austin Drive, allegedly found a set of lost car keys inside the school, located the car they unlocked in the parking lot and took it without permission.
Brown was found driving the other student's car about 1:30 p.m. that day at Scottswood Drive and Illinois Street and was arrested.
On Friday, he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill released Brown on his own recognizance Friday and told him to be back in court Nov. 2.