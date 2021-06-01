URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old who allegedly entered a former boyfriend’s home to steal his gun and a video-game system has been criminally charged.
Unique McClain-Motton, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Green Street, was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of residential burglary and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.
According to an Urbana police report, McClain-Motton let herself into the man’s unlocked residence in the 1300 block of Ellis Drive about 11 a.m. Monday and took his shotgun and a PlayStation.
The report said she was found nearby with the PlayStation. The shotgun was found later, the report said.
She claimed she took the items because he had property of hers that he had not returned, the report said.
If convicted of residential burglary, McClain-Motton faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Judge Adam Dill set her bond at $10,000 and told her to return to court June 17 with her own lawyer. She was ordered to have no contact with her ex-boyfriend.