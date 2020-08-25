URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old who admitted possessing a stolen gun earlier this year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Veaon Hunt of the 100 block of North Webber Street, was given credit for more than six months served in the Champaign County Jail after pleading guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a stolen firearm.
Hunt admitted he had it in a vehicle in which he was a passenger on Feb. 18.
His co-defendant, Devlon Miles, 19, of Champaign, pleaded guilty last week to possession of a stolen vehicle and is set to be sentenced by Rosenbaum on Oct. 5.
The two were in a car that had been stolen from Champaign two days earlier. The vehicle had led police in Vermilion County on a pursuit that was picked up by Champaign County deputies once the vehicle crossed the county line.
A deputy finally got the car stopped and learned that Miles was driving and Hunt was his passenger. The gun was in the center console.
Court records show that Hunt had previous convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery.