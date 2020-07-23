URBANA — At its meeting Wednesday, the Urbana Civilian Police Review Board approved a report on Tasers submitted four years after it was due.
The report was supposed to be given one year after police began using the Tasers in 2015, said Lt. Richard Surles, who also compiled a companion report from the Urbana Police Department.
“That was due in February of 2016,” he said. “That was multiple police chiefs ago. I don’t know why it got forgotten.”
Since Tasers were first used, they’ve been displayed 40 times and discharged three times, civilian review board member Scott Dossett said.
“In the majority of those displays, persons involved easily recognized the device or responded immediately to a verbal warning about the Taser display,” he said.
“In very few cases and only with the most belligerent persons does the Taser seem to further agitate them. So the Taser itself being unholstered and turned on didn’t seem to cause people to freak out.”
Of the three cases where Tasers were used, two were “immediately effective,” Dossett said, and one had to be followed by a “dry stun, which means that only one probe attached and so the unit that is in the officer’s hand now has to be placed against the body to complete the circuit.”
“In no cases during our review did the use of the Taser — display or discharge — result in a further escalation of the incident or the use of deadly force,” Dossett said.
Board member Ricardo Diaz said he was initially opposed to the Tasers, but he was pleased with the results of the the board’s review.
“They haven’t been misused,” he said. “They have had a result in certain situations that previously would have been resolved with the police using their guns because the baton wasn’t working, the pepper spray wasn’t working.”
Board members also said Wednesday that they supported the city’s requirement that complaints be made by people physically present during incidents of police misconduct.
While some members of the public asked the board to drop the requirement so that complaints could be made by people who watched videos of alleged misconduct, some board members said they were limited by the language of the city’s ordinance.
It reads: “Complaints shall be based upon a firsthand account either by the person involved in the incident or a witness to the incident, except that a minor shall be represented by a parent or guardian.”
“More important than the will of the board is the language of the ordinance,” Dossett said. “I don’t see any wiggle room there.”
He also said allowing complaints from viewers of videos could slow down the board.
“The amount of complaints that could arise out of the Aleyah Lewis situation … could have a massive impact on our throughput,” Dossett said, referencing an April 10 arrest that was filmed by several bystanders.
While the Urbana Police Department and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office have concluded that the officers involved acted within the law and departmental policy, the city has hired an independent firm to review the incident. Chicago-based Hillard Heintze is expected to complete its review by July 31.
The review board approved the complaint form with the “physically present” requirement, but member Mikhail Lyubansky also suggested an alternative process where the board could independently ask the police department to review an incident or ask the city to hire an independent investigator.
“I think the community wants some kind of avenue in which a highly public event can be put in front of the CPRB … even though the people who were physically present do not want to file a complaint,” he said.