URBANA — At its meeting Wednesday, the Urbana Civilian Police Review Board asked the city council to let police complaints be based on videos.
The ordinance currently says complaints “shall be based upon a first-hand account either by the person involved in the incident or a witness to the incident.”
The board approved the recommendation to the city council by a 5-0 vote, as two of its seats remain vacant.
In July, the board kept a physical-presence requirement in the complaint form, with some board members saying they were limited by the language of the ordinance, which would be up to the council to change.
Member Scott Dossett also argued then that allowing video-based complaints could lead to a large amount that could slow down the board.
Member Ricardo Diaz said Wednesday that while he understands that, he didn’t think it should prevent the change.
He also asked what should happen if the victim doesn’t want to file a complaint, but a third-party does.
That’s not a problem, member Tony Allegretti said, because “they’re not going to be brought forward in front of the board. ... That doesn’t preclude us from reviewing it.”
He said the board wouldn’t necessarily need to hear from the victim because “it’s more of a concern of was this the proper procedure.”
The victim could decline to be a witness, “just like the officer involved doesn’t come before our board and discuss what happened. We have a representative” of the officer, Allegretti said.
Board member Darrell Price agreed.
“The person who was, for our purposes, abused, may be too traumatized or intimidated, and that would be the reason they didn’t want to file a complaint,” Price said. “But it may be clear from the video that something bad happened and should be brought to our attention.”