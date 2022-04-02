URBANA — Low-income victims of gun violence in Champaign County may soon be eligible for rental assistance and case management to help them get back on their feet.
At Monday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, the Urbana City Council will consider two resolutions for funding the pilot program, which would be available to all income-eligible gun-violence victims throughout the county.
If the resolutions are supported, they would be forwarded to the next regular council meeting on April 11 for approval.
The funding would include $120,000 in federal money leftover from 2018 through the Urbana HOME Consortium, plus $85,000 from Urbana’s Community Development Block Grant money, also from 2018.
The city is the lead governmental agency for the Urbana HOME Consortium, through which the cites of Urbana and Champaign and Champaign County obtain federal grant money for affordable housing.
Sheila Dodd, Urbana’s interim community development services director, said the $120,000 from the Urbana HOME Consortium would cover rental assistance, and the $85,000 would pay for case management and housing counseling services.
Rental assistance has been identified as a core need for families impacted by gun violence, she said.
In some cases, people affected by gun violence may be unable to work due to injuries or the need to care for a family member, Dodd said. And in some cases, families might want to move to new locations because they are afraid to remain in their current homes, she said.
About 12 low-income households are expected to benefit, and would be eligible for up to two years of rental assistance, according to Dodd.
The actual number of households the program could serve would be based on family sizes and monthly rents involved, she said.
The program would be administered by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, with families needing assistance referred by the Trauma and Resilience Initiative, Dodd said.