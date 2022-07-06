URBANA — A planned expansion of the Champaign County Satellite Jail is now up in the air after the Urbana City Council declined to endorse a special-use permit needed to proceed with construction.
The council — meeting Tuesday as a committee of the whole — forwarded the special-use permit for a vote at its next regular meeting July 11, but without a recommendation, in a 4-3 vote.
Aldermen Chris Evans, Jaya Kolisetty and Grace Wilkin were opposed.
The satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, is poised to become the county’s only jail facility, possibly as soon as Thursday.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said there were six remaining prisoners being housed in the deteriorating downtown Urbana jail as of Wednesday, and he was about 85 percent certain they would be transferred to the satellite and that the downtown facility would close for good Thursday.
The satellite isn’t nearly large enough to accommodate all the county’s inmates, however, with the county currently on track to exceed $2 million in out-of-county inmate boarding costs this year.
As of Wednesday, in addition to the six prisoners at the downtown jail, there were 146 prisoners at the satellite facility and 140 prisoners being boarded outside the county, Heuerman said. Of those, 130 were in Kankakee County and the other 10 were in Macon County, the sheriff said.
The special-use permit would allow a much-discussed plan approved by the county board to move forward. The plan calls for spending $20.4 million to consolidate the downtown and satellite jails by building two more pods at the satellite building.
According to Evans, the impact of the upcoming Preterial Fairness Act — which will abolish cash bail in pretrial release decisions when it takes effect next year — should be measured before taxpayers take on more debt for the jail.
“In my opinion, the public wants jailing to be an action of very last resort and for only those charged with the most violent crimes,” he said. “The question becomes can the most severely charged fit into a 141-bed jail? Let’s find out after January 2023.”
Evans also contended Champaign County has yet to make a significant investment in crime prevention.
“Since we are intent on wasting and neglecting the downtown jail, the ultimate expression of our throw-away society, some kind of jail building project where females are housed is required,” he said. “We can all agree that improving programming, health care and the well-being for inmates is a good idea. Perhaps a smaller scale project is what’s needed."
The issue before the Urbana council is whether the special-use permit needed by the county meets three narrow parameters necessary to approve it, Mayor Diane Marlin said, not setting jail policy, which is determined by county authorities.
“The Urbana City Council does not have the authority to determine a jail policy in this county,” Marlin said.
According to a memo to the council from city planner Kat Trotter, the council would need to determine that the following three things were met to approve the special-use permit:
- That the proposed use is conducive to public convenience at that location.
- That the proposed use is designed, located and proposed to be operated so that it will not be unreasonably injurious or detrimental to the district in which it will be located or otherwise injurious to the public welfare.
- That the proposed use conforms to applicable regulations and standards of, and preserves the essential character of, the district in which it will be located.
The city plan commission last month forwarded the special-use permit to the council with a recommendation to approve it, and the city staff concurred.
Alderman James Quisenberry said he supported forwarding the special use permit for a vote because the three factors have been met, and he believes the council will approve it next week.
“Most of the complaints seemed to be that the community was not engaged enough,” he said.
As a former county board member, he knows otherwise.
“I think the community has invested a lot in this, and it’s time to address the issues with our jail facilities,” Quisenberry said.
If the council doesn’t approve the special-use permit, Heuerman said, the county’s alternative would be to continue housing inmates out of county or improve the current downtown building, which he roughly estimated would cost about $15 million.
The problem with housing inmates outside the county is that they’re farther away from their families and attorneys, Heuerman said.
“It makes no sense long term,” he said.
Nor does he have the authority without approval from a judge and the state’s attorney to release any overflow of prisoners from custody, Heuerman said.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said Wednesday she was planning to send the Urbana council a long memo with links to years worth of discussion and public input that led up to the county board’s decision to move ahead with a jail consolidation project at the satellite building.
She said she expects the council will ultimately decide to approve the special use permit, because the alternative would be continued out-of-county boarding and then spending millions on an improvement to the downtown jail. And even with an improved downtown jail, the sheriff would still have to staff two facilities.
The county needs to build more jail space somewhere, Kloeppel said.
“We really don’t have a choice. We can’t afford to keep putting people out of the county forever,” she said.
Nor can the county afford to delay, she said.
With a special use permit in hand, Kloeppel said, county officials hope to go out to bid in October, line up contracts in November and then start construction over the winter, with the project completed in 2024.