URBANA — Mayor Diane Marlin is hoping a new program called One Door will help shift mental-health-related emergency calls from the police department to behavioral-health organizations.
The Urbana City Council will hear a presentation Monday on the proposed program, which has been in the works for a couple of years but has become more urgent in the wake of the police-violence protests this spring, Marlin said.
“The events of this spring pushed this into the forefront,” she said. “We’re really lucky that we have something this close to being ready to pilot.”
Urbana police Lt. Joel Sanders, who works on the department’s crisis-intervention team, will present along with representatives from Rosecrance, Carle and the C-U at Home men’s shelter, Marlin said.
She said a pilot program could be ready later this year, and aldermen will hear about how the program would work and what it would take to keep it going at a sustainable level.
Marlin said the police department responds to many calls related to mental-health crises, often repeatedly from the same people.
“So we’re not resolving the issues,” Marlin said.
Under this program, instead of being taken to the emergency room or jail or left with a family member, “we would provide an alternative, One Door, at the men’s shelter,” Marlin said.
“It would be a collaborative effort with the public-safety officers plus the behavioral-health folks,” she said.
She said the pilot would just be with Urbana’s police department, but “Urbana can’t do this alone. The goal would be eventually to have a program that would cover the community.”