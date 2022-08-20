URBANA — While Urbana firefighters deal with mice at one aging fire station and leaky doors at another, the next step in determining how much the city may invest on replacing those stations is coming up.
Set to meet Monday, the city council will learn more about three options — defined as essential, enhanced and amplified — for replacing two fire stations at 1407 N. Lincoln Ave. and 2103 S. Philo Road.
The projected price range for each version varies by millions of dollars, and representatives from the city’s consultant on this project, FGMA Architects, will be on hand to help explain the differences, according to fire Chief Demond Dade.
For just the “essential” version, the price would run $4.7 million to $5 million per station, according to information prepared for the council by public works Director Tim Cowan.
For the “enhanced” version, the price tag would rise to $5.8 million to $6.2 million per station, and for the “amplified” version, each station project would run $8.7 million to $9.3 million.
Both fire stations are about a half-century old and facing potentially costly repairs.
Dade said the station on Philo Road is full of mice, and the mice are “getting bold. It used to be a night thing, and now they come out in the daytime,” he said.
The station on North Lincoln has cracks around the doors that prompt cranking up the air conditioning in the summer and coping with snow blowing in through the winter, Dade said.
Even with cranking up the heat to 80 degrees, he said, “the guys are still sitting around in sweatshirts and blankets.”
Another issue that needs to be addressed is facilities in which female firefighters can feel comfortable — for example, with showers separate from those used by the men, Dade said.
Some details provided to the council by Cowan about the three building options include a projected 75-year lifespan for each new facility, plus:
- The essential option would be designed to meet minimum essential space needs.
- The enhanced option would include enhanced components such as additional public space, additional living space and additional bay space.
- The amplified version would include a bump up from the enhanced version with even more additional public space, living space and bay space, plus additional administrative space.
“What the essential is, it means exactly what it says,” Dade said. “If we’re going to build them, these are the essential things.”
The enhanced model builds on the essential one, he said, while the amplified version would be “all the bells and whistles.”
The new location for the Lincoln Avenue station is still up in the air and will depend on what option the council ultimately chooses, Cowan said. The land purchased for the expansion may be large enough for the essential option, but that remains to be determined, he said.
The Philo Road station is going to be rebuilt across the street from the current one, and that site is large enough for all the options, according to Cowan.
Renovation of the two stations isn’t likely to be an option, he said, because the cost of remodeling is expected to exceed building new facilities.