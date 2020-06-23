URBANA — City council members made last-minute changes to Urbana’s budget Tuesday to reduce spending on police by about $120,000.
After not getting to the budget during Monday’s 4.5-hour meeting , aldermen reconvened Tuesday, approving amendments to reduce funding for patrol officers’ salaries by 2 percent and to not replace the K9 squad car, as had been planned.
About $35 million has been budgeted for the city’s general fund, with about 32 percent of that going to police.
With calls from residents at recent meetings to defund the police, cut funding in half and move more of the money to social services, Ward 1 Alderman Jared Miller said he reluctantly voted for the budget.
“People were asking for us to eliminate 50 percent of our police budget,” he said. “I will support this because at least we’re doing something.”
“It’s the beginning,” Mayor Diane Marlin said, adding that the council will have the opportunity to look at the budget again in the fall.
“We will be revisiting the budget in September, October,” she said. “We’ll have a better idea what the impact of COVID is on our budget. So there absolutely will be another opportunity to look at the entire budget.”
Ward 4 Alderman Bill Brown had proposed cutting funding for patrol salaries by 4 percent, which Finance Director Elisabeth Hannan said would amount to about two police officer positions.
After Marlin noted that a job offer has been made to a young woman officer and would have to be withdrawn if patrol salary funding was cut by 4 percent, Alderman Eric Jakobsson offered a smaller 2 percent cut that gained council approval.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the smaller cut, with Ward 6 Alderman William Colbrook voting no.
And after police Chief Bryant Seraphin said the K9 squad car had 60,000 miles on it, Ward 5 Alderman Dennis Roberts said he thought the life of the vehicle could be extended by one year.
“I’m driving a car that’s got 240,000 miles on it. It’s still in great shape,” he said. “I think that probably we can get by with one more year.”
While Seraphin said regular car mileage can’t be compared with that of squad cars, the board voted 6–1 to delay replacing the K9 car, with Ward 3 representative Shirese Hursey voting no.
The city’s civilian police review board will also convene today for a special meeting — its first since January — to consider changes to make it more responsive.
The civilian review board will discuss changing the frequency of its meetings from quarterly to monthly, discontinuing the requirement that police complaints be notarized, revising the complaint and appeal forms and setting up a subcommittee to review all complaints about police, whether they’re appealed or not.
As it is now, the civilian board only reviews complaints that are appealed. Since 2011, only four complaints have been appealed and reviewed by the board, chairman Mikhail Lyubansky said at a council meeting earlier this month.
On Thursday, the council will hold a special meeting to discuss policing.
Aldermen Miller, Roberts and Maryalice Wu requested the meeting to talk about issues raised by residents in recent weeks.