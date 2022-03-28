URBANA — A Rantoul man and woman were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Lincoln Avenue, Urbana police said.
Both the 23-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were shot, suffering non-life-threatening wounds to their arms, and the woman suffered a graze wound to her face, police said
Two children in car seats, ages 1 and 3, escaped injury.
Police said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. Sunday when the victims were driving north on Lincoln Avenue from Bradley Avenue and didn’t stop until the victim’s vehicle pulled into Lucky’s Lounge at 2002 N. Lincoln Ave.
The suspect vehicle, a white SUV, was driving north and was gone when police arrived. The shooter was described only as a Black man firing from the vehicle’s passenger side.
The adults who were shot were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to all police at 217-384-2320, and information can be shared privately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-383-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.