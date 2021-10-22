URBANA — An Urbana man who violated his probation for a drug conviction by allegedly having methamphetamine for sale has been resentenced to 10 years in prison.
In September, Judge Roger Webber found that Chernenko Smith, 36, who last lived on Austin Drive, violated the probation he received in June for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance by allegedly having just over a pound of methamphetamine for sale Aug. 4 in Charleston.
Webber had sentenced Smith in June to four years of probation for possession with intent to deliver heroin in connection with drugs found in June 2020 at a home on Sheridan Drive in Champaign. He faced up to 14 years in prison.
To aggravate Smith’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum had a drug agent from Coles County testify Monday about a July traffic stop of Smith in Charleston during which a drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle but police could find no drugs. Smith told police he had been around people who were smoking cannabis. Police found more than $9,000 on Smith.
Smith was charged in August in Coles County with a Class X felony in connection with the 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine he allegedly had, but the state charges were dismissed in September when federal authorities decided to prosecute him.
McCallum said Smith had prior convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm, domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior conviction, resisting a peace officer and manufacture or delivery of heroin. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2017 heroin conviction.