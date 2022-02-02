Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.