URBANA — It was somehow fitting that just seconds after Urbana fire Chief Chuck Lauss processed into his own retirement ceremony behind a bagpiper, the festivities were interrupted by a radio call for firefighters to go to an accident.
After all, interruptions of family dinners, sleep, work, meetings and social events are just a part of life for firefighters.
The Rev. Dave Ashby paused in his remarks to a crowd of about 200 packed into Urbana’s main fire station downtown Thursday until the call was completed, then went on to praise the 63-year-old Lauss as one who “truly epitomizes a servant leader.”
Other speakers used similar words to describe Lauss during his “walkout” ceremony marking the end of a 35-year career in firefighting, the last four of those years in Urbana.
"You value people for who they are, not just what they give to an organization. You are trusted because you are authentic and dependable," said fire Capt. Lee Buxton.
There were many happy tears as the affable Lauss individually inspected and greeted each of about 50 of the currently serving Urbana firefighters who were present. The department has about 60 firefighters.
After receiving proclamations, presents and plaques, the man who said he loved his job so much that he never went to work told the crowd he was “overwhelmed."
“It’s not about me. We never do anything alone," said Lauss, who led four fire departments. "Over 35 years, you all had a piece of my career, and for that I thank you."
Lauss and wife Gaye are moving to Warrenville, S.C., soon to commence retirement.
Demond Dade, the department's deputy chief, takes over as chief Friday.