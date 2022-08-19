Urbana fire chief: 'Station 2 is overrun with mice'
URBANA — How bad are the conditions at the two fire stations the city plans to replace in the years ahead?
Taking a cue from Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, who on multiple occasions in recent years cited a cockroach infestation at the Champaign County jail he hoped to close, new Urbana Fire Chief Demond Dade called council members’ attention to a critter problem his staff deals with regularly at the 54-year-old station on Philo Road.
“Station 2 is overrun with mice,” Dade said. “Our guys have to fight for their own food with the mice in that station.”
The chief was responding to a question by Chris Evans, which the councilman said he’d also posed a version of to Dade’s predecessor, Chuck Lauss, in a lengthy email.
“There’s people behind you right now that have been waiting 10 years to get their sewers fixed,” Evans said, referring to residents of the Dr. Ellis subdivision, “so we’ve got to make this worthwhile to the whole community.”
Evans said he expected to see and hear about problems left and right when he toured stations 2 and 3 and was surprised when that wasn’t the case.
“You may have toured the station,” Dade said, “but If you spend a night, through whole shifts, you’ll see …”
The topic of fire station replacements will be picked back up at next week’s meeting.