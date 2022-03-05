Urbana fire chief to retire in early May after 35-year career
URBANA — After 35 years of service to four different fire departments, Urbana Fire Chief Charles Lauss is planning to retire.
“I have been blessed beyond what I deserve in this career. From the first day I started to the very last day, I have been excited to come in,” Lauss said. “I tell people I love my career so much, I’ve never gone to work in 35 years.”
Having just turned 63, Lauss is leaving the city on good terms.
“Other than being overweight, I’m in good health,” he added.
Lauss started as fire chief in September 2018 after the retirement of Brian Nightlinger. He came to Urbana from Peoria, where he served as an assistant chief and as fire chief for about five years.
Just before the Peoria post, he was fire chief at Caterpillar in the Peoria area for five years. The bulk of his fire career — 22 years — was with the Pekin Fire Department, where he was chief for more than six years.
Lauss turned in his notice to Mayor Diane Marlin on Friday. She could not be reached for comment Saturday. His last day will be May 6, with a “walk-out” ceremony planned for May 5.
Lauss and wife Gaye plan to move to Warrenville, S.C., where they bought a home in a rural setting about a year ago, knowing that retirement was not far off. Gaye Lauss retired from her last job at a pet-boarding facility in the Peoria area before they moved to Urbana.
Lauss is proud of what he and his staff have accomplished in his three-and-a-half years here.
“It has never been just me. It has always been us,” he said.
Among the accomplishments are plans for two new, modern stations and six additional firefighters.
“It is just phenomenal. The council and the mayor have fully supported that,” he said of the new stations planned for Philo Road and North Lincoln Avenue.
A three-year grant also allowed the department to add six additional firefighters who are in the academy now and should “be on the apparatus no later than the end of May.”
Their hiring should bring the line staff to 20 per shift, which Lauss called “extremely helpful.”
“We just got cardiac monitors. They are going to be that next step in emergency medical care,” he said. “We had a lot of help from our community development director to find us some grant money to help us out with that.”
And he said training has improved in the last few years.
Marlin, who has to choose a new police chief to succeed retiring Bryant Seraphin at the end of this month, will decide who will step in to Lauss’ post but has asked him to “stop back in this week to have more discussion on leadership and structure as it stands.”
“She will do wonderful with whoever she chooses,” Lauss said.
He praised his department, the mayor, the city administrator, the city council and the community “for welcoming me as a family member. I was the outside guy. They didn’t have to do that but they welcomed us here. We greatly appreciate that.”
Lauss said he and his wife plan to help their daughter get her newly purchased home in Portland, Ore., in the shape she wants it.
“We’re going to do a bit of traveling. My guess is I won’t quit working,” he said. “I have no desire to stop working, but we’re going to definitely find our way to be on the road a little more and just go and enjoy each other.”