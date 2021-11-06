URBANA — The Urbana school district is considering a now-familiar security option: metal detectors at a couple entrances to its high school.
A sales rep from security company Evolv Technology paid a virtual visit to this week’s school board meeting, showing a demo of the company’s artificial-intelligence-assisted detectors.
But be warned, school board President Paul Poulosky said: “This is not a done deal at all.”
“The administration is examining options, and this is one they felt they’d like to present to the board, to initiate discussion of putting some sort of detection method at our buildings,” Poulosky said Friday. “We’re a long way away from putting anything like that in place.”
Responding to a number of gun-related incidents in the last year, the Champaign school board voted last month to add metal detectors at Central and Centennial high schools.
In Urbana’s case, “it’s no secret that gun incidents in general around town have gone up dramatically in the past year, and its involving young people, so there is concern that this is going to come from the community into the buildings,” Poulosky said. “Nothing’s been found in Urbana yet, but you want to get ahead of these things.”
The “Evolv Express” detection product was the topic of an hourlong discussion at this week’s board meeting, where a company sales rep and Urbana administrators called the technology unobtrusive and easy to use.
“We want to make sure we can get our students in quickly, that this isn’t a process where we’re going to have 1,200 students lined up outside a door if we do this,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said at the meeting. “We don’t want an environment that is prison-like, where, yes, students know the detection system’s there, but they don’t feel like they’re walking into a courthouse, taking everything out of their purses — this system isn’t like that.”
The Evolv product, claimed to be the “world’s only free-flow advanced detection platform,” has been installed at sports and entertainment venues like Six Flags, Hershey Park and Gillette Stadium, along with a couple large school districts in South Carolina.
Some district staff were able to attend an in-person demonstration of the Evolv Express detector, bringing through student devices and a simulated starter pistol from the district.
At the settings they tested, hinges on Google Chromebooks set off some false alarms, but districts that have adopted the devices have enacted policies like holding the computers in students’ hands, said John Gutzmer, chief information officer in the district.
Having hired additional supervision staff and instituted a student ID policy, district staff are looking for other ways to ensure safety for the students.
“We’re not going to catch everything, but if the board members and the individuals listening don’t realize that there are weapons in our school, it’s time to get out of your bubble, and realize there are weapons in our school,” said board member Tori Exum. “Whether it’s (metal detectors) or something else, it’s got to be at the forefront of what we’re doing right now, because the violence is in the community, and our school is not exempt. The killers right now are school-age kids.”
With only three board meetings left in the semester, Poulosky doubts a new security measure will be instituted by year’s end.
He has plenty of outstanding questions regarding the cost, staffing needs and procedures.
“We would need to do a lot of work verifying the claims,” he said.
The next step will be fielding input from as many students and families as possible. Since Tuesday’s meeting, Poulosky said he has heard student and parent comments on both sides of the issue.
“We would want to have some anonymous survey of students. It’s more than just opening doors and asking for input, because you only get to hear the voices of people who are fairly politically connected,” he said. “We would need to do some serious outreach from all the communities broadly in this town and understand what their needs are.”