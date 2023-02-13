URBANA — Urbana High School is on a soft lockdown due to threatening phone calls made to the school Monday morning.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said an unknown male called the high school about 9:15 a.m.
"He threatened gun violence, that he was going to shoot people," said Cervantes, adding there were two calls.
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the school resource officer and the administration implemented the hard lockdown as a precaution.
After learning that the number was traced to an out-of-state location and checking out the premises, Cervantes said the lockdown was changed to a soft lockdown.
"We think this is a trend. There was a rash of these calls in California last week," Cervantes said. "We have to respond to them and treat them seriously."
The school experienced a series of threatening calls that disrupted education in November in a major way. Two teenage girls were prosecuted.