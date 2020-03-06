URBANA — Even though she said she didn’t mean it, a high school student who threatened on social media to shoot up her school was arrested Thursday and spent a night in the Juvenile Detention Center.
The 17-year-old Urbana High School junior was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, a felony, and released from custody by Judge Tom Difanis, who told her to be back in court March 27.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the girl was arrested before noon Thursday by Urbana police after other students told the school resource officer about seeing the girl’s threat on Snapchat.
Boyd said police learned that the girl was upset after having been removed from a classroom for using her phone after having been told not to. She posted the threatening message after that and later told authorities she felt like she was being treated like a child over the phone incident.
Although she later deleted her Snapchat post, enough people had seen it to be alarmed, Boyd said.
The girl was released to family members after her initial court appearance Friday. Difanis told her she had to be home by 6 p.m. nightly at least until her next court date.
Boyd said the girl told police she had neither the intention to carry out her threat nor access to any weapons. A search of her home confirmed that.