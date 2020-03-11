URBANA — An Urbana High School student who allegedly set a fire in a restroom trash can Tuesday has been charged with a felony.
On Wednesday, the state’s attorney’s office charged Shaylan Palmer, 18, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Eureka Street, Champaign, with criminal damage to government-supported property.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said a fire alarm sounded throughout the school at 1002 S. Race St., U, at 11:20 a.m., prompting the evacuation of the building.
The fire was quickly located in a third-floor restroom. It was contained to the trash can, which was filled with paper towels. The Urbana Fire Department responded.
"School staff began reviewing video to see who was going in and out of that hallway and were able to narrow it down,” Smysor said.
After the fire was set, Palmer left the restroom, returned back to his classroom and evacuated with other students.
Police arrested Palmer at the high school and took him to the police department for an interview. He had a lighter on him, Snysor said.
"He didn’t really provide much of an explanation. He was just playing around,” Smysor said the youth told officers.
Judge Adam Dill released Palmer, who had no prior convictions, on his own recognizance and told him to be back in court March 31 for a probable cause hearing with his attorney, Don Parkinson.