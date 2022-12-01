URBANA — A 16-year-old Urbana High School student has been arrested in connection with threats made to the student body and staff.
Urbana police, with the help of school district staff, identified the female as the author of threatening emails that were sent to Urbana High School beginning Nov. 15 and continuing through Monday of this week.
The threats were the latest in a string of calls and emails threatening violence at the high school that began Nov. 7. None of those threats, including planted bombs and shootings, were ever substantiated. Police think they are part of a national trend of hoaxes.
The 16-year-old was arrested late Wednesday afternoon and appeared Thursday before Judge Roger Webber, who ordered that she be held until a Dec. 5 hearing.
Besides being charged with making a terrorist threat, she was also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer for allegedly kicking and scratching Urbana Detective Adam Marcotte during her arrest and disorderly conduct for specific threats she made to a high school teacher and her students.
The youth appeared in court via video from the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. She kept her head down and answered "Yes, sir," when Webber asked if she understood the charges. If convicted of the most serious, making a terroristic threat, she could be imprisoned until her 21st birthday.
Her mother was in court to hear the allegations, which included direct threats to kill one specific teacher. Outside the courtroom, sheclaimed that her daughter was "charged unlawfully."
"She did not do it at all," her mother said. "This is not her."
A joint release from Urbana police and the school district said it is unclear if the emails allegedly sent by this student had any connection to earlier threats to the high school.
“Furthermore, there is no indication as of this time that the other arrest of the juvenile from Chicago on Nov. 22, is connected to the Urbana juvenile who was arrested Wednesday," it said. "All of the threats are currently under joint investigation by the FBI and Urbana police based on developing leads."
The 16-year-old from Chicago is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to make an appearance Friday before Judge Anna Benjamin.
She told police she was persuaded to make the calls to the high school by a person she had contact with through an online chat room.