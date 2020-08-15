URBANA — An Urbana High School student charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school was referred Friday to a diversion program.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said if the 17-year-old successfully completes the program run by the Champaign County Juvenile Probation Division, then the disorderly-conduct charge filed against her in early March will be dismissed.
She was charged with making the threat, which she allegedly posted to Snapchat on March 5. Other students told authorities about it.
Urbana police learned the girl was upset after having been removed from her classroom for using her phone after being instructed not to. She has no prior adjudications, Rietz said.