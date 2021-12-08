URBANA — A high school student who got his hands on another student’s keys and drove around in his car without permission has been given the opportunity to escape a criminal conviction.
Craig J. Brown, 18, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Austin Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum Wednesday to possession of a stolen vehicle but was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation and 30 hours of public service.
Brown admitted that on Sept. 30, he took a car he knew he had no right to from the parking lot of Urbana High School.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said the owner was aware his keys were missing and after checking on his car a couple of times, later became aware it was not in the lot.
Not long after the car was reported stolen, Urbana police found Brown in it near Scottswood Drive and Illinois Street.
Should he successfully complete the period of probation without any further trouble, Brown will have no record of a conviction for the Class 2 felony.
Umlah said Brown had no prior convictions.