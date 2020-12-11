URBANA — An Urbana home is not livable after flames broke out on its exterior Friday morning.
Urbana Fire Division Chief Kyle Hensch said the call came at at 10:54 a.m. about a house fire in the 1100 block of Eastern Drive. Crews were there in four minutes, he said.
They saw smoke and flames on the back side of the house and a neighbor trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.
Hensch said firefighters had the flames out quickly. The fire was contained to the outside but crews had to open up some walls to make sure it had not spread.
The residents were home at the time, but were not hurt. No firefighters were injured.
Damage is estimated at $25,000, Hensch said, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.