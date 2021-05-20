URBANA — An Urbana man who was out on his own recognizance after being charged in two burglaries three weeks ago is back in custody on a weapons offense.
Demarkus Diggs, 23, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, was charged Wednesday with being an armed habitual criminal after police found he had a gun that had been reported stolen.
Urbana police said on Monday, they took a report of a car burglary in the 1500 block of Briarcliff Drive in which the owner reported cash and a gun had been stolen.
On Tuesday, police went to Diggs’ apartment to speak to him because credit cards taken in a separate vehicle burglary had been used to buy items that were shipped to his address.
The report said Diggs did not answer his door, but police saw him on the balcony of another apartment.
They detained him and found that he had a bag containing a loaded pistol, which they determined had been stolen from the car on Briarcliff on Monday.
Diggs had been charged three weeks ago in two separate burglaries in Urbana for which he had been released on his own recognizance.
If convicted of those and of being an armed habitual criminal, he would have to serve the sentences for the crimes one after the other. Penalties for being an armed habitual criminal range from six to 30 years in prison.
Hearing that Diggs had prior convictions for aggravated robbery, burglary and residential burglary, Judge Adam Dill set bond for Diggs at $500,000 and told him to come back to court June 9 for a probable-cause hearing.