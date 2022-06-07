URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly beat a man with a metal pole last fall in an apartment in Urbana is in the Champaign County Jail.
Lavonte Walton, 24, was taken into custody Friday on a warrant issued in January after he was charged with armed violence and aggravated battery.
Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 attack on a man inside an apartment in the 1900 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
On that day, the victim’s girlfriend had reportedly let Walton and another woman into the apartment after she and the boyfriend had been arguing.
The victim said Walton allegedly threatened him with a gun, then beat him with a 2.5-foot-long metal pole, which caused cuts to the man’s elbow, back, ribs and wrists. As he screamed to his girlfriend for help, she responded, "It’s like that," a report said.
Fingerprints lifted from the pole in October came back matching Walton, leading Urbana police to seek the charges and warrant for his arrest.
He was arraigned Monday and is due back in court June 29. Judge Brett Olmstead left his bond set at $400,000.
If convicted of the more serious charge, Walton faces six to 60 years in prison.