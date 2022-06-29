URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly beat and choked his neighbor in an apparent dispute over a package last month is in the Champaign County jail.
Emanuel Williams, 47, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Carroll Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery, alleging that he tried to strangle his neighbor and hit him with a bottle.
A report from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy said on May 15, Williams became upset because the neighbor had apparently not responded fast enough to Williams’ request that he pick up a package that was out in the rain.
The two were drinking when Williams started talking again about the package and got agitated.
Williams then allegedly took a bottle of alcohol and hit his neighbor in the face with it, then punched him several times. He also allegedly choked the man till he couldn’t breathe, then pushed the man’s head into a mirror, shattering it.
Deputies noted that the 46-year-old man’s eyes were almost swollen shut and that his head was bleeding from hitting the mirror.
The report said Williams threatened to kill the victim if he called police.
Deputies could not find Williams and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was picked up Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered him not to have contact with the victim and to return to court July 26.
Court records show Williams has previous convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, batter, assault, obstructing justice, phone harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.