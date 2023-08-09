URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly rifled through several cars in a Champaign neighborhood last week failed to appear in court Wednesday to face charges of burglary and theft.
Dancel Thatch, 39, who listed an address in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Friday after police were asked to check out a suspicious person who was looking in vehicles in the area of Scottsdale and Maplewood drives near Centennial Park.
A Champaign police report said Thatch initially ran from officers, but they caught up to him and asked if they could see what was in his backpack.
Among the items he had was a purse that contained a debit card with another person’s name on it, a driver’s license and other identification belonging to a second person, and a cellphone.
Police were able to contact the cellphone owner who confirmed that a backpack, handheld controller and a wind-speed-measuring device had been stolen from his car on Maplewood that morning.
Thatch admitted knowing that the phone was stolen, the police report said.
Thatch was released from the county jail Saturday on his own recognizance and told to return to court Wednesday. However, he did not appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Court records indicate Thatch has previous convictions for burglary, residential burglary, theft and unlawful use of weapons.