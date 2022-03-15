URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly forced his way into the home of an acquaintance in that city early Monday has been charged with residential burglary and theft.
An Urbana police report said Eddie S. Williams, 50, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Mitchem Drive, was found shortly after 2 a.m. near Silver and Vawter streets in Urbana with items that had allegedly been taken from a woman’s apartment on Colorado Avenue.
That woman told police that she heard a pounding at her door just before 2 a.m. and ignored it, then heard a loud bang and the sound of wood breaking.
She said she got up and saw Williams in her living room. She told police he was saying, “I’m not the one. I’m not the one to (mess) with.”
She stated he grabbed a bag from her table that contained toothpaste, toothbrushes and candy, and left.
The woman, who was shaking and upset, told police she knew who Williams was but had no relationship with him and had seen him only a few times.
A neighbor of that woman also told police that Williams had knocked on her door wanting in, but she texted him a message telling him to leave.
When police located Williams, he denied knocking on doors or kicking them in. He said the bag with toothpaste, toothbrushes and candy had come from his own home.
Court records show Williams has several prior convictions from Cook County for drug offenses, armed robbery, theft and resisting arrest, and pending cases for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Williams at $20,000 and told him to be back in court May 3.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.