URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly got into the apartment of women living in Campustown and stole items over the weekend was charged Monday with residential burglary.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Edward Bennett, 27, who listed an address in the 700 block of East Green Street, at $15,000 after hearing the details of his arrest Sunday morning.
A Champaign police report said one of the women living in an apartment in the 100 block of East Daniel Street was awakened about 8:20 a.m. by a man later identified as Bennett sitting next to her on her bed, patting her.
Not recognizing the man, she alerted her roommates, one of whom found that a North Face jacket and a pair of Nike sneakers were missing from her room.
Police made contact with Bennett after seeing him running away from the complex. The woman who awoke to him next to her identified Bennett, who was wearing her roommate’s Nike jacket.
After being arrested, Bennett was searched and in his pocket, police found $164 wrapped around several debit cards and a student identification card belonging to the woman whose clothes were stolen. He said the card belonged to a girlfriend, but the woman said she didn't know Bennett.
Olmstead declined a request from the state’s attorney’s office that Bennett be fitted with a GPS. The judge ordered him to have no contact with the women in the apartment or that address.
Court records show that Bennett has one misdemeanor theft conviction but four pending misdemeanor cases in three counties, including two cases in Champaign County for theft.
If convicted of residential burglary, Bennett faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years. He’s due back in court on that case Sept. 14.