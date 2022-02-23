URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly damaged property at the home of a woman who has tried to help him with his drug addiction and grabbed the woman’s grandmother has been criminally charged.
Tyler Kirkwood, 36, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery to a senior citizen, criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property.
The charges all stem from encounters Kirkwood had at the home of a female friend who has tried to help him.
According to Urbana police reports, Kirkwood has admitted that he uses cocaine daily. The female friend said she has tried to help him and that their relationship is strictly platonic, although Kirkwood has fixated on her, tells police she is his girlfriend and goes to her home demanding money when he needs drugs.
On Feb. 12, Kirkwood showed up at her Urbana home wanting money, but she declined to give him any. As he left, he allegedly smashed her vehicle window with an ashtray.
About 4:15 a.m. Friday, the woman called police because Kirkwood showed up pounding on her door and she wouldn’t let him in. He allegedly cracked the door and cut his hand pounding on it. Police said Kirkwood was acting bizarrely and was given a written order not to be at the woman’s home again.
About 3 a.m. Monday, police were sent to Philo Road to assist Kirkwood, who had gone to the woman’s house in violation of the court order. At Kirkwood’s request, police took him to Carle Foundation Hospital after he threatened to harm himself.
About four hours later, the woman left for a few minutes to go to a nearby fast-food restaurant. While she was gone, Kirkwood allegedly entered through the unlocked front door. The woman’s 81-year-old grandmother ordered him to leave and waved her walking cane at him. He allegedly grabbed her arm, causing a scratch that bled, before leaving.
Again later that day, police drove by the home and found Kirkwood outside with the woman, who said he confronted her when she took out the trash.
Kirkwood was taken to the jail just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday.
In a separate case, he was charged with burglary for allegedly shoplifting alcohol Jan. 25 from Walmart in Urbana.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Kirkwood’s bond at $50,000 in all his cases and told him to be back in court March 16.