URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun inside a house after threatening a woman is facing a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Michael Berry, 26, who listed an address in the 700 block of South Walnut Street, was also charged Tuesday with misdemeanor domestic battery and child endangerment.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Berry and the mother of his child were arguing at their home between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
He said although they live in the same house, the woman said the two are not dating.
Smysor said Berry reportedly was upset with her over her communications with another man and demanded to see her phone.
He allegedly grabbed her and choked her, but she fought him off.
Smysor said Berry then got a gun and allegedly pointed it at her head, threatening to kill her and himself.
Smysor said the woman reported that Berry fired the gun once into the floor of the living room. Their infant was in another room.
The woman then picked up their child and Berry allegedly grabbed her, pushed her down and took the child from her.
She responded by throwing her phone at Berry to divert his attention, took the baby back and ran to a neighbor’s house, where she contacted police.
Smysor said officers surrounded the house and Berry came out but refused to comply with commands to move away from the house. He had a fanny pack with a gun inside over his shoulder, Smysor said, and was eventually arrested.
The woman had fresh bruises on her upper arms and scratches on her back that were consistent with the statement she gave police about how she was injured.
The incident brings to 50 the number of confirmed reports of shots fired in Urbana for 2021.