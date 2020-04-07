URBANA — A man who allegedly fired a gun into the home of his estranged wife while she and her son were present was criminally charged Tuesday.
Judge Tom Difanis arraigned Antonio B. Brown, 37, who listed an address in the 1200 block of West Tremont Street, Urbana, for aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said the charges stemmed from an incident about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive. The woman living there reported Brown drove up to her home with another person while she was outside so she headed inside and locked the door.
Brown then repeatedly kicked the door and walked around to the back of the residence, looked into her son’s bedroom and put his hand in the air as if pointing a gun. As the woman called police, she reported hearing a shot and gave a description of what Brown was wearing and the vehicle he was in.
Police found that a bullet had pierced a door and lodged in a piece of furniture inside. They also found a .40-calber bullet shell outside near the door.
About an hour later, Griffet said, police found a white Impala that matched the description of the one the woman gave, on Bradley Avenue near Hedge Road. They followed it as it sped off through a northwest Champaign neighborhood. They found the car in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive, its hood hot to the touch.
They also saw a different vehicle leave the area with two people inside, stopped it and found Brown. After his arrest, they went back to the Impala and found a .40-caliber handgun in the center console.
With previous convictions for aggravated battery with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated battery, Brown is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Difanis set bond for Brown at $50,000 and told him to return to court May 19.
If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Brown faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.