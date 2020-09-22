URBANA — An Urbana man who was found to have a car stolen from Campustown on Saturday night is due back in court Oct. 6.
Jalen Herod, 21, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive, was arraigned Monday for possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a man left his car running while he went in a store in the 600 block of South Sixth Street, Champaign. When he came out, his car was missing, so he reported it stolen.
Rietz said on Sunday, the car owner saw his car going east on Interstate 74 in the Champaign area and followed it as he contacted police.
Champaign police located the car in front of Herod’s home in the Prairie Green apartment complex. Herod was driving it and had the keys for it, Rietz said.
He told police that he knew it was stolen and that someone else had given it to him, Rietz said.
Because of a juvenile adjudication for a sex offense, Herod faces an extended term of up to 14 years in prison if convicted. Probation is an option.
Judge Jason Bohm set his bond at $7,500.