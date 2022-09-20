URBANA — An Urbana man who was out on bond for gun-related crimes has been charged with allegedly helping another man steal a car in Champaign.
Jonathan E. Sarolas, 34, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Philo Road, was arraigned Monday on charges of aiding and abetting the possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
He’s being held in lieu of $350,000 bond and is due back in court Oct. 6 with an attorney.
He was charged back in March with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon after he allegedly fired a gun in the direction of two women in Champaign on March 2. That case remains unresolved, and he’s due in court Oct. 18 on it.
Court records show he has other pending cases out of Vermilion County for domestic battery, unlawful restraint, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing.
And he has prior convictions there for aggravated vehicular hijacking, residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
A University of Illinois police report said on Sept. 7, a UI employee’s car was stolen from the parking lot at State Farm Center while the man worked at Memorial Stadium. In the car was a Glock handgun, two loaded magazines and three necklaces.
The key fob for the stolen Volkswagen had been left in the owner’s lunchbox on a golf cart at the stadium. Surveillance video showed another car driving up to the Volkswagen and a man getting out of that car and taking it.
Using license-plate-reader technology, an officer learned that the first car was a rental taken out in Sarolas’ wife’s name. That rental car was later turned in and another car rented to her. Later that day, Sarolas was seen getting into the other rental car at an Urbana pawn shop, where he had just pawned one of the necklaces stolen from the UI employee’s car.
Police on Thursday served a search warrant at Sarolas’ home and found suspected methamphetamine. Inside a vehicle was more methamphetamine and 9 mm ammunition.
Sarolas was arrested and admitted to the officer that he drove a man he knows by the name of “D” around and that “D” had given him the necklace he pawned. He said he did not know it was stolen.
He also admitted that on Sept. 7, he drove “D” to where the man’s Volkswagen was parked and that “D” took it.
If convicted of the aiding and abetting, Sarolas faces six to 30 years in prison, which he would have to serve after any sentence he might receive if convicted of the March gun-related crimes.