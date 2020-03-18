URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly tried to force his way in to a former girlfriend’s car after hitting it as she drove in west Champaign has been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor.
Champaign police arrested Richard A. Schindler, 40, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Brownfield Road, at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of County Market, 2901 W. Kirby Ave., C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Schindler had asked his former girlfriend to meet him. Although she was reluctant, she agreed to meet him at the grocery store parking lot for her safety. When she left her home in Champaign, she noticed him following her.
He allegedly hit the rear of her vehicle at a stop sign and again in the parking lot of the grocery store and tried to force his way in to her car, but she locked the doors.
He responded by ripping the door handles off, Larson said.
He asked her if he could get in her car to talk but she declined. Police found him in the parking lot and arrested him there.
In the trunk of his car, they found the door handles that had been ripped off her car. Police also noted damage to both her car and his.
On Wednesday, Schindler was charged with attempted vehicular invasion, criminal damage to property in excess of $500, reckless driving and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.
Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court May 5.