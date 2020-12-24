URBANA — An Urbana man is expected to be arraigned Monday for allegedly molesting a child in her home.
Cristobal Cristobal-Mateo, 32, who listed an address on Fern Street, was arrested Tuesday after a girl under the age of 13 reported he touched her inappropriately Sunday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Champaign police and a forensic interviewer learned that Cristobal-Mateo was a guest in a Champaign home where the alleged molestation happened. The child’s parent had gone out on an errand, leaving Cristobal-Mateo alone with the girl and two other children.
The girl reported he began tickling her, then directed her to go to her bedroom. He followed her and allegedly molested her, stopping only when she cried loudly.
The matter came to the attention of authorities Monday when the girl was evaluated at Carle Foundation Hospital. She was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Cristobal-Mateo was also interviewed by police and admitted he was in the home alone with the children and that the girl may have seen him masturbating.
Alferink said he’ll be charged with a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction of at least six years.
On Thursday, Judge Ronda Holliman set his bond at $250,000.