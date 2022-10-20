URBANA — An Urbana man charged with sexually molesting a child in Tolono is being held in the Coles County jail on other charges.
Geoffrey Hardy, 37, who listed an address in the 700 block of West Illinois Street, was arrested early Wednesday by Tolono police on an outstanding warrant from Coles County in a 2020 child-pornography case for which he failed to appear in court.
At the time of the arrest, Tolono police were investigating an allegation made Sunday by a Tolono child under the age of 13 that Hardy, a friend of her mother, had allegedly touched her in a sexual way on Oct. 13.
A release from Tolono police said officers located Hardy early Wednesday in a local hotel and arrested him.
Later in the day, a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault was filed in Champaign County against him, and Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant for his arrest with a bond of $800,000.
Before the warrant had been issued, however, Hardy was transferred to Coles County, where he was wanted on the pending child-pornography case and a second case for possession of methamphetamine.
Coles County court records show he had pleaded guilty to the drug charge but was undergoing treatment prior to being sentenced.
It’s unclear when he will be returned to Urbana to be arraigned on the Class X felony sex charge. If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 60 years.
Court records show Hardy has previous convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse as a juvenile and adult convictions for failure to report a change of address, obstructing justice and retail theft.