URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly forced a woman to have sex with him has been charged with criminal sexual assault.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Richard Schindler, 41, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Brownfield Road, to undergo a risk-assessment evaluation and wear an ankle monitor should he be released from jail. He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Schindler was arraigned Wednesday for the assault of a woman that allegedly happened Saturday in his home, and domestic battery for allegedly punching the woman two days prior to that.
A report from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy said the woman summoned deputies to the home Saturday afternoon to report that Schindler allegedly raped her earlier that day after she had repeatedly told him she was not interested in having sex.
She also reported that on Thursday they got into an argument during which he allegedly punched her and pulled her hair. A deputy also observed injuries to her legs.
She said she did not report the beating immediately because Schindler threatened to “snap her neck” if he was sent back to prison, the report said.
Court records show Schindler has a criminal history dating to 1997 that includes convictions for residential burglary, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, theft, forgery and violation of an order of protection.
Court records indicate he is currently on parole for violating an order of protection involving the same victim.
If convicted of criminal sexual assault, Schindler faces penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison.