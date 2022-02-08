URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly forced himself on a woman he knew is in the county jail after being charged with criminal sexual assault.
Rashad J. Smith, 26, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Hill Street, was charged Monday in Champaign County Circuit Court and remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Smith was arrested Feb. 4 after a 22-year-old woman reported that Smith had made unwelcome advances to her inside a room at the Courtesy Motel, 403 N. Vine St., U, that she and another friend had rented.
The woman reported that Smith followed them to the room and while there, pressured her to drink. When her other friend left the room, Smith allegedly got on the bed next to her, removed her pants and his own, then sexually assaulted her despite her telling him no.
The woman eventually walked to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Smith was found and admitted having sex with her but said there was a misunderstanding.
Court records show that Smith had previous convictions as a juvenile for battery and burglary and as an adult for possession of a stolen vehicle, intimidation and vehicle-code felonies.
If convicted, he faces four to 15 years in prison. He's due back in court March 8.