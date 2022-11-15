URBANA — A rural Urbana man remained in the county jail Tuesday after being charged with allegedly holding up a Champaign teen last week.
Isaias Perez-Brito, 24, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Forty Drive, was charged Monday with armed robbery and criminal trespass to residence.
A Champaign police report said that about 1 p.m. Friday, he allegedly entered a house in the 300 block of North Third Street in Champaign and confronted a 17-year-old male living there.
The teen told police that he did not know the person who came in and that the man threatened him with a knife and took his phone.
Police located Perez-Brito later and found the victim’s phone and a knife on him.
Perez-Brito was arrested Friday and arraigned Monday. His bond is set at $75,000 and he is due back in court Dec. 7.
If convicted of armed robbery, he faces penalties ranging between six and 30 years in prison.