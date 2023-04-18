URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly robbed his own roommate last week remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Archie Phillips, 35, was arraigned Monday for aggravated robbery that allegedly happened Friday.
An Urbana police report said Phillips went into the bedroom of his roommate in the 400 block of East Illinois Street, brandished a knife at him and demanded his money.
He then allegedly took cash, identification and a cellphone from the man and tied his hands together with string.
Aggravated robbery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Court records show Phillips has several previous convictions for domestic battery, criminal trespass to land and residence, residential burglary and threatening a public official.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond and told him to return to court May 23.