URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had sex with a woman he knew against her wishes has been criminally charged.
Junior H. Nyanguile, 38, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.
Urbana police Detective Dave Roesch said the charges stemmed from conduct that allegedly occurred Aug. 25 at Nyanguile’s home.
Roesch said he and the alleged victim worked together and were friends.
“They were hanging out at his apartment and he had sex with her without her consent,” Roesch said.
The 28-year-old woman promptly reported to police that she had been assaulted and that the sex had been against her will.
At the time, Nyanguile denied that he had any sexual contact with the woman. Roesch said DNA tests received from the Illinois State Crime lab on Monday suggested otherwise.
Roesch said he interviewed Nyanguile again on Tuesday and Nyanguile told Roesch that the activity was consensual.
Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison upon conviction. Criminal sexual abuse is a Class 4 felony with penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill set Nyanguile’s bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 26 for a probable-cause hearing.