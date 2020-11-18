URBANA -- An Urbana man has been criminally charged after police said he admitted to them that he had sex with a teenage girl.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Luis Sosa-Mejia, 23, of the 2700 block of East California Street was arrested Tuesday in connection with a sex assault reported last month by a 15-year-old girl.
Apperson said the girl met Sosa-Mejia at a party in Champaign late on Oct. 19 and left with him. He allegedly took the extremely intoxicated girl to a vacant home on South Glenn Drive in Urbana and had sex with her in the early-morning hours of Oct. 20.
The matter came to the attention of police about nine days later, when the teen reported to the sheriff’s office what had happened.
A forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center talked to her Nov. 4. Based on her statements, detectives located Sosa-Mejia and questioned him Tuesday.
Apperson said Sosa-Mejia admitted he knew the girl was not old enough to consent and that his actions were wrong and volunteered to give DNA samples.
He was charged Wednesday with a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying potential penalties between probation and three to seven years in prison.
Sosa-Mejia has a pending aggravated-battery case in which he allegedly cut a man with a knife during a fight July 5 in a yard in the 2700 block of California Street in Urbana, according to Apperson. He had been out on bond in that case since mid-July.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond on the sex case at $200,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the girl and to be back in court Dec. 9 with a lawyer of his choosing.
Dill told Sosa-Mejia that if he is convicted of both crimes, he would have to serve the sentences one after the other because he was out on bond for the first when the second happened.