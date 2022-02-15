URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had sex with a teenage runaway is in police custody.
Davon D. McDonald, 29, who listed an address in the 600 block of North Broadway Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges allege that some time between February and November 2021, the teenage girl told police she wanted to run away from home and asked McDonald, a friend, to drive her to Chicago.
McDonald, who knows the girl and her family through church, agreed to do so.
He allegedly picked her up but then drove her to Crystal Lake Park in Urbana and said he would not take her to Chicago until they “did it.”
The teen told police that McDonald performed different sex acts on her.
He allegedly later sent a text message to the girl’s mother saying he hated himself, wanted to kill himself and knew he “messed up.”
McDonald is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond following his arrest on a warrant Monday. He was taken into custody when he showed up at the courthouse for drug court.
Judge Brett Olmstead told him to be back in court on the new case March 29.
Court records show that McDonald has previous convictions for burglary, forgery and theft.