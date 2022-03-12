URBANA — An Urbana man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle about 18 months ago is due back in court next month with an attorney.
Shaundrell D. Brown, 26, whose last known address was on East Illinois Street, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. He remains free on bond he posted six weeks ago.
A report from a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy said on Sept. 17, 2020, Brown was in the Ivanhoe Trailer Park in Urbana and reportedly got into an argument with a woman he was in a relationship with, culminating in her hitting his vehicle with her car and driving off.
He then allegedly chased after her vehicle, shooting at it multiple times, hitting three other vehicles with gunfire in the process.
The incident was captured on a resident’s home-security video system and showed about seven shots being fired.
A warrant had been issued for Brown the day after the incident but he wasn’t arrested until late January. He posted $25,000 cash on Jan. 26 to be released and was told to return to court Thursday, which he did for arraignment.
If convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Brown faces six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show he had previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance as an adult and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery.