URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly stabbed a man he mistakenly thought took money from him is in the Champaign County jail.
A Champaign police report said George Harris, 65, who listed an address in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
He is alleged to have stabbed a man about 11:20 a.m. June 30 in the 1100 block of North Champaign Street, Champaign.
The report said the officers found a 69-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound in his upper chest by his armpit. He reported that a man approached him demanding money but that he refused to give him any.
Harris told the officer he thought the man he stabbed had stolen money from him but later discovered it was another person. Harris admitted he had poked the victim with a knife after drinking and said he had not been taking his medication for a mental-health issue.
Harris was arrested Monday and is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Judge Brett Olmstead told him to return to court July 27 for a probable-cause hearing.
Harris has several previous convictions dating to 1988 for burglary, theft, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.