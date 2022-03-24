URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly stole ammunition from a local store last week is in the county jail.
David Reynolds, 19, of the 100 block of George Street, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of burglary, alleging that on March 15, he entered Farm and Fleet, 2701 N. Cunningham Ave., U, intending to steal.
An Urbana police report said an employee reported that about 5:15 p.m. that Tuesday, five males entered the store, went to the ammunition shelf, grabbed five boxes of 9 mm ammunition valued at $160, and left without paying.
Each box contained 50 rounds.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and located a group of young men about a half-hour later who matched the description of the males they saw on the store video.
Four ran from police but a fifth was detained. Police were able to learn that four of the five were juveniles and that Reynolds allegedly had the ammunition and told the younger boys to steal it.
Police found Reynolds on an unrelated call early Tuesday.
He denied taking part in the theft but identified someone else in the video for police.
Three of the four juveniles identified have also been charged with burglary. Police continue to investigate.
Judge Brett Olmstead heard that Reynolds has prior convictions for domestic battery, resisting a peace officer and possession of a stolen vehicle, and a pending case for violation of order of protection. He set bond on the Class 2 felony at $200,000 and told Reynolds to be back in court April 13 for a probable-cause hearing.